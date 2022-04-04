Child Abuse Prevention Month: Greene County has highest reported number of cases in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an annual observance that raises awareness on child abuse and tries to shine a light on the dark conversation.

According to the Child Advocacy Center of Springfield, Greene County has the highest rate of reported child abuse cases in the state of Missouri.

Last year, the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division received 54,515 reports of suspected child abuse and neglect statewide.

“Child abuse is one of those things that we don’t like to talk about,” said Katiina Dull with the Child Advocacy Center in Springfield. “It makes us uncomfortable, and unfortunately, it’s the silence that’s created this dark space where it’s thriving. Having an awareness month allows us to shed light on the importance of protecting our children, what the signs of abuse are, and how to get help if you think your child is being abused.”

There are many signs that can be spotted in victims of abuse or someone in danger.

”Are they suddenly hesitant to participate in an activity that they’ve previously loved doing, anxious or depressed?” said Dull. “There’s a range of signs that can be an indicator that something’s going on for that child.”

The advocacy center says filing a report is the first step to protecting kids who are in harm’s way and to call the hotline to report abuse.

”The only way we’re going to be able to know a child is being abused is if someone speaks out and makes that report,” said Dull. “You can make a report to the hotline that is anonymous, and if you are unsure on whether you should make a report or not, it’s always best to make the report.”

The child advocacy center wants to create a safe spot for children going through these traumatic experiences.

”Without a child advocacy center, children were being interviewed in police cars in the location where the abuse was taking place [or] in government offices that aren’t friendly to a child and their needs,” said Dull. “We play a role in helping make it possible for the child to talk about what they’ve experienced.”

To make a report or to find the hotline number, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.