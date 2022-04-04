Advertisement

Crews begin demolishing the former Springfield Inn

Crews begin demolishing former Springfield Inn.
Crews begin demolishing former Springfield Inn.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Demolition crews began to demolish the Springfield Inn in north Springfield.

The former hotel is located at Glenstone and Kearney.

Earlier this year, Springfield’s Director of Economic Development confirmed plans to tear down the Springfield Inn and revitalize the area. Since then, firefighters have responded to three fires at the inn. Crews installed a chain-link fence around the property.

The development will include a Whataburger.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas man dies in Barry County, Mo. crash after swerving to avoid collision with dog
A double homicide case is under investigation Saturday in Marshall, Arkansas in Searcy County.
Double homicide under investigation in Marshall, Ark.
Crews are working to clear the scene of a rollover crash Sunday afternoon at Kearney Street and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear rollover crash at Kearney and National in north Springfield
Showers will continue over the southern Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers and cooler temps today
MoDOT begins work on Campbell Avenue in Springfield and three Willard roundabouts this week

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reporting weekly; Arkansas adds 35 new cases
ELECTION 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s April election
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to work a 'Speed Shad'
Missouri’s attorney general announces more law enforcement agencies cleared backlog of rape kits
Missouri’s attorney general announces more law enforcement agencies cleared backlog of rape kits