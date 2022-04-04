Crews begin demolishing the former Springfield Inn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Demolition crews began to demolish the Springfield Inn in north Springfield.

The former hotel is located at Glenstone and Kearney.

Earlier this year, Springfield’s Director of Economic Development confirmed plans to tear down the Springfield Inn and revitalize the area. Since then, firefighters have responded to three fires at the inn. Crews installed a chain-link fence around the property.

The development will include a Whataburger.

