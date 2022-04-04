Advertisement

ELECTION 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s April election

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians will head to the polls on Tuesday for the annual April election.

The election list includes countywide tax issues, municipal tax issues, mayoral and council races, school district money issues, and school board races. Here are a few highlights of the ballots:

Springfield School Board: Voters will decide on two school board member seats from five different candidates. CLICK HERE for a Q & A session among the candidates.

Ozark School District Questions: The district placed two money issues on the ballot. Voters will decide to authorize a $19 million bond to build three storm shelters. Voters will also decide on a tax levy for operating costs. CLICK HERE for an in-depth look at the questions.

Barry County Law Enforcement Tax: Barry County voters will decide on a law enforcement sales tax to fund the hiring of more officers and staff in the prosecuting attorney’s office and the juvenile detention office. CLICK HERE for an in-depth preview.

Stone County Law Enforcement Sale Tax: Stone County voters will decide on a sales tax to add more deputies to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office and school resource officers. CLICK HERE for an in-depth preview.

Use Tax Votes: Several counties and municipalities will decide on use taxes. The use tax allows the local entity to add sales tax to online purchases.

POLLING HOURS: The polls open at 6 a.m. The polls close at 7 p.m.

SAMPLE BALLOTS: Every single county in the Missouri Ozarks has a ballot. CLICK HERE to check out sample ballots before you head to the polls.

ELECTION RETURNS: CLICK HERE for election returns Tuesday night.

Arkansans do not return to the polls until May 24.

