FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Workweek starts with storms and showers

Overnight showers and thunderstorms stretch into Monday morning
By Bruce Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After mostly cloudy skies Sunday night, get ready for another round showers and thunderstorms overnight. The next storm system quickly moves into the plains and cloud cover spreads back across the Ozarks on Monday.

High temperatures Monday will be below the normal as north wind with rain showers keeping the sun away. We will start the week with seasonal temperatures with highs in the mid 60s, lows in the 40s and 50s. Several rounds of showers or thunderstorms are forecast along a frontal boundary through Wednesday.

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will persist through Wednesday
Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will persist through Wednesday(ky3)

Skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast for most areas. Some counties may see periods of heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday morning. The chance for these storms becoming severe remains low, but there may be a flooding concern in southwest Missouri.

Much colder air then arrives in the Ozarks late this week. Lows will run in the 30s with highs in the low 50s. There is a chance for some frost, or even a freeze going into the weekend. Outdoor plants should be protected from the cold air moving in late week.

A big cool down is expected by the end of the work week, and a frost or freeze is not out of...
A big cool down is expected by the end of the work week, and a frost or freeze is not out of the question.(ky3)

Temperatures will be very chilly Thursday and Friday with a good possibility of a frost or even a freeze Friday and Saturday mornings. Southerly winds will surge back across the Ozarks by next Sunday leading to temperatures into the low 70s.

