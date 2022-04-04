Hickory County grandma thanks granddaughter for “saving her life”

URBANA, Mo. (KY3) - An Urbana grandmother is feeling thankful that her seven-year-old granddaughter called 911 after a weekend medical emergency.

Annette Ivy says that on Saturday she started to feel weak and passed out. She called out to her granddaughter Alleah Bethal for help. That’s when Bethal jumped into action. The second-grader remembered to call 911.

“I told them my grandma was feeling weak,” Bethal says.

She was able to help the dispatcher get their address as well as a description of the house. Ivy, who has had some medical complications recently says that she is grateful for Bethal’s bravery.

“I just hugged her and told her she was my hero,” Ivy says.

The Springfield Police Department says having a conversation on what to do in case of an emergency is an important one to have.

“It is essential to train your kids to know their name, their address, their phone number, as well as what’s going on and where they are when they call 911,” Cris Swaters, communications for the SPD says. “Practice it over and over.”

“It’s important for kids to know that, if they call 911, it’s okay to answer the dispatcher’s questions. Additionally, practice learning how to unlock a cell phone and practice learning how to use the emergency call function on the cell phone,” she adds.

