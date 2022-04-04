MoDOT begins work on improvements at a busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers will soon see Improvements to a busy Springfield intersection.

Drivers should expect closed lanes or slower traffic at Kearney and West Bypass this spring.

MoDOT crews will work to widen the right turn lanes coming to the intersection. Engineers say it will relieve a lot of congestion. They say adding the turn lanes should take three to four months.

MoDOT will also add new traffic lights and then repave the intersection. MoDOT will also repave more than six miles of West Bypass from I-44 to James River Freeway. That will happen in May.

“Resurfacing we try to do those every seven to eight years to try and keep the upkeep of the pavement and our corridors,” said Brad Gripka, MoDOT traffic engineer. “As we know we get potholes and pavement starts to fall apart so we try to do proper upkeep every so often.”

Remember to keep an eye out this week for alternate routes at the intersection. Also, MoDOT may need to block entrances to some businesses on Kearney Street.

