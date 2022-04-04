Police arrest man wanted for Springfield homicide, separate shooting in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for a homicide investigation and a separate shooting in 2021 in south Springfield.

Darius Adams faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action. A judge ordered him held without bond.

On August 18, 2021, at approximately 10:41 p.m., Springfield Police Officers responded to 3200 S. National Ave., Cox Health Plans, in reference to 911 calls reporting shots fired and a person injured on the scene. When officers arrived, they located the victim, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, on the parking lot in front of the address. The victim survived.

On December 4, 2021, at approximately 11:07 p.m., Springfield Police Officers responded to 2215 S. Fremont Ave. in reference to 911 calls of shots being fired in the area. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim, Trevor J. Hale, 41, of Springfield, in front of the address. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives ask anyone who has information about either incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

