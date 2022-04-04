Advertisement

Albert Pujols to file for divorce from wife, Deidre, after 22 years

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) bats in the first inning of a spring training baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) bats in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols plans to file for divorce from his wife of 22 years, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today was the first to report the news. Pujols’ agent Dan Lozano sent a statement to multiple media outlets announcing that the Cardinals legend was seeking a divorce from his wife of 22 years.

Deidre Pujols underwent surgery for a brain tumor on the same day Albert Pujols made his Spring Training debut after returning to the Cardinals on a one-year contract. Manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday that Albert Pujols will be in the Opening Day lineup against the Pirates on Thursday.

