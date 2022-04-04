Albert Pujols to file for divorce from wife, Deidre, after 22 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols plans to file for divorce from his wife of 22 years, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today was the first to report the news. Pujols’ agent Dan Lozano sent a statement to multiple media outlets announcing that the Cardinals legend was seeking a divorce from his wife of 22 years.

Albert Pujols statement on filing for divorce. pic.twitter.com/YRb30SkOMc — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 4, 2022

Deidre Pujols underwent surgery for a brain tumor on the same day Albert Pujols made his Spring Training debut after returning to the Cardinals on a one-year contract. Manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday that Albert Pujols will be in the Opening Day lineup against the Pirates on Thursday.

