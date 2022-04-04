Springfield City Council to vote on Division Street improvement project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some big changes could be coming to a roughly half-mile stretch of East Division Street in Springfield, if the project is given final approval by the Springfield City Council.

Springfield Public Works plans to make improvements to a roughly half-mile stretch of E Division street between National and Glenstone. The project would include resurfacing Division, as well as widening each of the existing lanes by a foot to make them 11 feet wide.

“The condition of the roadway out there today just needs to be improved,” says Project Manager Andy Haase. “And so we’re looking to go out there and stabilize the subgrade along with repairing the pavement. It’s also a narrow road, and so [widenning the street] is really just to improve the traffic through that area.”

But that is far from the entire scope of the project. When the street is widened, the existing sidewalks will have to be torn out. The sidewalk on the north side of the street would be replaced with a five-foot-wide sidewalk, making it a foot or two wider than it is right now. The city says that making the sidewalk wider would improve walkability and ADA accessibility. An upgraded stormwater system would be put in while the street is torn up, and a multi-purpose walking trail would be put in on the south side of Division. City Utilities would also make improvements to gas and water lines.

The bidding process for the project ended in February. The low bid is from Springfield-based contractor Hartman and Company, Inc, at more than $4.6 million. City Utilities would cover more than $720 thousand of that cost. The remaining cost would be partially covered by the Capital Improvements Sales Tax. A million would come from Transportation Sales Tax reserves to cover the increasing cost of construction.

“Along with material costs and with all the construction that’s currently going on, we’ve just seen higher costs,” says Haase. “And so, the estimated construction cost is higher than we originally anticipated. But, you know, we’ve been able to adjust for it, and we’re still excited to hopefully get this project going this year.”

A resident who lives on that stretch of Division says he’s not happy with how the project is being handled. Ricci Wright says he’s lived in the area for 30 years, and has had communication with the city about the project, but says he didn’t know what all is being done.

“The paperwork they sent me said all they were doing was widenning the sidewalk,” says Wright. “There was nothing in there about taking the property to widen the street. The problem I have with widening the street... the driveways are very short now. If they take another foot or two, people are gonna be stepping over my vehicles to get where they’re going.”

“The City hosted a property owner meeting in February of 2019 for property owners who are directly impacted by the project,” explains Kristen Milam with the City of Springfield. “The sidewalk location is not changing very much. It will be moved north slightly by about 1-2 feet in only a few places. Otherwise, it will be in the same location, only about a foot wider.”

The Springfield City Council will be discussing the project at tonight’s city council meeting. That meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at historic city hall.

