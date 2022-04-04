Springfield police, parents discuss online safety after recent social media trends

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local police say there has been an increase in calls in response to viral TikTok challenges. Officers are asking parents to talk with their kids.

Viral social media challenges, like a TikTok challenge involving air pellet gun drive-by’s, can be harmful. Police want parents to talk to their kids about such dangers.

Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department said social media and TikTok challenges have changed the game in the way they do law enforcement.

“It can be dangerous for a lot of reasons, but one of them is, kids will be kids,” said Kibby. “They tend to monkey see, monkey do.”

Parents Jeff Brawley and Shane McKinley said social media challenges can be a danger to kids.

”They’re in situations that you could cause the children harm,” said Brawley.

“There isn’t really any safety,” said McKinley.

Brawley said being proactive online is key.

“You just hear stories all the time about people allowing their kids a little bit too much latitude, and then all of a sudden, they’re talking to strangers,” said Brawley.

Lt. Kibby said safeguards are vital for child safety.

“It’s all common sense,” said Kibby. “Use your head. Try to understand that for every action you take, there’s a consequence to it.”

McKinley said he even got off social media completely because of the negativity.

“I’ve seen like a lot of dangers of men trying to talk to younger children,” said McKinley.

Lt. Kibby said social media can be a great thing, but it can quickly get out of hand.

“Parents need to be proactive and looking at those phones and seeing what they’re searching and what they’re looking at,” said Kibby. “Because what’s gonna happen is if they go a year or two. Looking at that phone, there’s probably gonna be something on there that they shouldn’t be looking at.”

Authorities and parents agree in saying its smart to create ground rules with your kids and tell them its safe for them to talk about online safety.

