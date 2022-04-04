Taney County Clerk explains changes to polling locations ahead of April 5 election

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, the Taney County Clerk’s office has a reminder about changes to a few voting locations.

Voters in Hollister, who had previously cast their ballots at Hollister City Hall or the Train Depot, will now vote at the New Beginnings Fellowship Church. However.

Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley says voting at the middle school has been moved to the Taney County Regional Sewer District, at the request of the Kirbyville School Board.

”It will provide better parking and the parking will be closer to the doors which will help with our handicapped voters,” said Neeley.

Neeley says parking was also an issue when voting was held at the Hollister train station. New Beginnings Fellowship Pastor Jaden Stanley says this is the first time the church has served as a polling site and thinks the building will accommodate a larger number of voters.

”Whenever we have rows set out, we actually have the ability to seat 450 people,” said Stanley. “In the standing room, we have the ability to accommodate 1,000 people at a time, if not more.”

Stanley says the community should feel less crowded Tuesday as well.

”They’ll be able to get in the vote, get out, and get back to their day.”

Neeley says as a reminder, there are things voters will need to bring with them to the polls

“They can use their old voter ID cards, their driver’s license, which is the easiest,” Neeley said.

She says there are several other things you can use such as a passport, copy of a current utility bill, paycheck, bank statement, or other government documents that have the name and address of the voter. Stanley says volunteers will start setting up at the church at 5 a.m. and polls will open at 6 a.m.

”Voters can get here before they have a busy day at work, but they can also come after the polling place is going to close at 7 p.m,” Stanley said.

Taney County Polling Places:

Boston Center: Boston Center Community Building 7829 State Hwy 248, Branson

Bradleyville: Bradleyville School 16474 N State Hwy 125, Bradleyville

Branson 1: Branson Community Building 201 Compton, Branson

Branson 2: First Presbyterian Church of Branson 420 W Main St, Branson

Branson 3: United Methodist Church 1208 76 Country blvd , Branson

Cedar Creek: Cedar Creek Fire Dept. 6981 STATE HWY M, Cedar Creek

Forsyth 1: Forsyth Municipal Building 15405 US Hwy 160, Forsyth

Forsyth 2: Forsyth First Baptist Church 10000 State Hwy 76, Forsyth

Forsyth/ Taneyville: New Vision Baptist Church 179 Church Camp Rd, Taneyville

Hollister 1: New Beginnings Fellowship Church 151 Elm St. Hollister

Hollister 2: Hollister Middle School 1798 State Hwy BB, Hollister

Hollister 3: Oakmont Community Building 2308 State Hwy 86, Ridgedale

Kirbyville: Taney County Sewer Department 6733 E. State Hwy 76, Kirbyville

Mark Twain: Mark Twain School 37707 US HWY 160, Rueter

Merriam Woods: Del Showers Community Building 4385 State Hwy 176, Merriam Woods

Mt. Branson: Tantone Industries 1629 E. State Hwy 76, Branson

North Branson: Branson High School 935 Buchanan Rd, Branson

Rockaway Beach: Bridge of Faith Church 296 Lake St., Rockaway Beach

Skyline: Skyline Baptist Church 949 State Hwy 165, Branson

Walnut Shade: BrookSide Church 10123 US Hwy 160, Merriam Woods

