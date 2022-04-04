Teenager, another driver killed in crash in Barry County, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports two drivers died in a crash Sunday near Monett.

Sally Daughtery, 77, of Monett, and a 17-year-old from Rogers, Ark. died in the crash.

The crash happened on State Highway 37 around noon. Investigators say the teenager’s vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway. It struck Daughtery’s SUV head-on. Both cars flipped.

A passenger in the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.