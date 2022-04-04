Advertisement

Teenager, another driver killed in crash in Barry County, Mo.

(AP Images)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports two drivers died in a crash Sunday near Monett.

Sally Daughtery, 77, of Monett, and a 17-year-old from Rogers, Ark. died in the crash.

The crash happened on State Highway 37 around noon. Investigators say the teenager’s vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway. It struck Daughtery’s SUV head-on. Both cars flipped.

A passenger in the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas man dies in Barry County, Mo. crash after swerving to avoid collision with dog
A double homicide case is under investigation Saturday in Marshall, Arkansas in Searcy County.
Double homicide under investigation in Marshall, Ark.
Crews are working to clear the scene of a rollover crash Sunday afternoon at Kearney Street and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear rollover crash at Kearney and National in north Springfield
(Source: WLOX)
Applebee’s franchisee worker with Springfield ties fired over leaked email
Callery Pear Tree in Springfield
Cut down a Callery Pear Tree, get a free native tree at Springfield buyback event

Latest News

ELECTION 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s April election
Copper theft could delay opening of Arkansas hospital
BASS PRO FISHING TIPS: How to use swim baits and more
Springfield City Council to vote on Division Street improvement project
Springfield City Council to vote on Division Street improvement project