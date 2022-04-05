Advertisement

4 suffer injuries in Camden County golf cart crash

(Live 5/File)
By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Four people suffered injuries in a golf cart crash Monday evening in Camden County

Missouri Highway Patrol investigators say the crash report happened around 6:30 p.m. near Lake Ozark on Carroll Road according. The golf cart was traveling westbound and began to skid. The vehicle overturned and ejected the four victims. It then hit the road, crossed the center, and ran off the left side.

Camden County ambulance transported four women ages 67, 69, 71, and 72 to Lake Regional Hospital.

Two of the four suffered serious injuries. The driver was not injured.

