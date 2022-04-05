Arkansas’ Notae, Williams make decisions about the NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Two of Arkansas’ stars in the 2021-2022 basketball season announced decisions shaping their professional future.

Senior guard JD Notae and sophomore center Jaylin Williams announced they have entered the NBA Draft. Notae signed with an agent, ending his eligibility. Williams, however, will not sign with an agent. The decision allows him to test the waters and withdraw his name at a later date.

“I will not be hiring an agent to keep my eligibility with the University of Arkansas intact,” said Williams. “I look forward to learning from the upcoming process, going through the interviews, gathering feedback, and building relationships with NBA coaches and front office personnel.”

Williams gave high praise to his head coach Eric Musselman.

“My gratitude to Coach Musselman and the staff goes beyond words for helping me be in this position. I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group, and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate time comes.”

Williams averaged nearly a double-double with 10.9 points per game and 9.8 rebounds per game. He also led the country by taking 54 offensive charges. Williams earned All-Southeastern Conference First Team and All-Southeastern Conference Defensive Team.

Notae declined to return for his sixth season in college basketball. He began his career at Jacksonville University. He sat out the 2019-2020 season after transferring to Arkansas. Notae earned Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-2021. He then earned All-Southeastern Conference First Team this past season. He finished second in scoring in the SEC with 18.3 points per game.

“The past three years at Arkansas have been the best of my life,” Notae said in a post on social media. I wouldn’t trade the memories I’ve made for anything, and Fayetteville will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Arkansas advanced to the Elite 8 for the second-straight season.

