Bader agrees to $10.4M, 2-year contract with Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) doubles in the first inning of a spring training...
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) doubles in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Gold Glove-winning outfielder Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $10.4 million, two-year contract and avoided salary arbitration.

Bader gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Sunday and salaries of $4.7 million in each of the next two seasons.

Bader’s 2023 salary can increase by an additional $2.25 million: $250,000 each for 350 plate appearances or 85 starts, 400-98 and 450-111, and $500,000 apiece for 500-124, 550-137 and 600-150.

He had bests of a .267 average, 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 103 games last season and has a career average of .244 with 47 homers, 147 RBIs and 40 stolen bases in parts of five seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

