Election Day: Voters turn out across the Ozarks to decide taxes, municipal & school races

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters across the Missouri Ozarks made their votes count Tuesday.

The election list includes countywide tax issues, municipal tax issues, mayoral and council races, school district money issues, and school board races. See what’s on your county’s ballots by CLICKING HERE.

Poll workers say many voted early in the morning to beat the rush. Others used the lunch hour to vote. One voter says the local elections matter too.

″People who want to say we don’t have a voice well we do have a voice,” said Alan Hale. “It might not seem like much at times but if you take advantage of that opportunity you do have some say in what’s going on. I grew up with a father who said if you didn’t vote don’t bother to complain later and that kind of stuck.”

Polls close at 7 p.m. Arkansans return to the polls on May 24.

