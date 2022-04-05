Advertisement

Election Day: Voters turn out across the Ozarks to decide taxes, municipal & school races

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters across the Missouri Ozarks made their votes count Tuesday.

The election list includes countywide tax issues, municipal tax issues, mayoral and council races, school district money issues, and school board races. See what’s on your county’s ballots by CLICKING HERE.

Poll workers say many voted early in the morning to beat the rush. Others used the lunch hour to vote. One voter says the local elections matter too.

″People who want to say we don’t have a voice well we do have a voice,” said Alan Hale. “It might not seem like much at times but if you take advantage of that opportunity you do have some say in what’s going on. I grew up with a father who said if you didn’t vote don’t bother to complain later and that kind of stuck.”

Polls close at 7 p.m. Arkansans return to the polls on May 24.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SAMPLE BALLOTS: Check your ballot for Missouri’s April 5 election
With sunshine this afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day today, storms tonight
ELECTION 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s April election
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff's Office/Harrison, Ark.
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office investigates fire, likely murder-suicide involving a jail staff member
Darius Adams faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal...
Police arrest man wanted for Springfield homicide, separate shooting in 2021

Latest News

Election Day: Voters turn out across the Ozarks to decide taxes, municipal & school races
FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson...
Greitens has become ‘erratic, unhinged,’ ex-wife alleges
Police say Kesley Lourdes Marquez, 24, disappeared from the 700 block of East Boyer Street.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman reported missing in Springfield
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff's Office/Harrison, Ark.
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office investigates fire, likely murder-suicide involving a jail staff member