ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman reported missing in Springfield

Police say Kesley Lourdes Marquez, 24, disappeared from the 700 block of East Boyer Street.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department needs your help to locate a woman reported missing.

Police say, Kesley Lourdes Marquez, 24, disappeared from the 700 block of East Boyer Street. Marquez has a flower tattoo on her chest and a Playboy bunny tattoo on her neck.

Investigators say Marquez left her residence on foot without required medication. Investigators say she is likely en route to the St. Louis area. Marquez suffers from mental illness.

If you know anything about Marquez’s whereabouts, dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

