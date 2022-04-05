Advertisement

Greene Co. road improvement projects impacted by rising costs and limited supplies

Springfield and county leaders are reworking their budgets
By Frances Watson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The cost of just about everything has gone up if you can get it.

From fuel to food, if there aren’t supply chain issues no doubt you’re busting your budget.

This is also true for road repairs.

Springfield City Council is considering some improvements along Division Street from the corner of Glenstone Ave. to National Ave. It’s about a half-mile stretch that is going to cost $1.1 million more than expected.

We decided to take a closer look at what other road projects may be impacted by rising costs and limited supplies and who’s responsible for paying them.

“It’s crazy times with the economy and all that’s going on in the world,” said Springfield Public Works Director Dan Smith.

The rising costs of doing business are causing Springfield and Greene County leaders to re-work their budgets for road projects.

“If this is a brief spike over a four or five-year period things will smooth out and probably be fine. If we see 8 percent inflation per year for several years that could be a challenge for us,” said Smith.

Adding to the challenge is actually having the supplies and manpower to get the jobs done.

Smith said, “We’re seeing contractors being very busy, supply chain issues, challenges getting certain materials or certain items.”

“If we’re incorporating something into a road or bridge project that we expect might require a major lead time for a contractor we try to take that into consideration when we set the total contract times,” said Adam Humphrey, Assistant Director Greene County Highway Department.

They say these things play into the city’s and county’s ability to deliver what the public needs.

In Springfield crews expected to finish road work by the art museum late last year ahead of schedule. But current conditions are causing them to finish closer to their original deadline.

In Greene County completion of improvements by Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park has been delayed by more than 5 months. A contractor could be penalized for failing to finish projects on time.

For this project, a fee of $3,050 a day will be taken off the county’s final bill.

“It’s not ideal,” said Humphrey. “We don’t look forward to capturing those types of cost savings on projects because it’s an indication that something has gone wrong.”

Officials say so far the current inflation and supply costs haven’t put any projects on hold.

They say they will continue to work to get the most bang for the taxpayers’ buck.

“It’s a partnership between us and the contractor to do everything we can to get them to the finish line,” said Humphrey.

Smith said, “We’re committed to finding a way to make it work.”

Officials say they expect the problems with supplies and rising costs to continue as the federal infrastructure bill moves forward and more work is planned.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas man dies in Barry County, Mo. crash after swerving to avoid collision with dog
A double homicide case is under investigation Saturday in Marshall, Arkansas in Searcy County.
Double homicide under investigation in Marshall, Ark.
Crews are working to clear the scene of a rollover crash Sunday afternoon at Kearney Street and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear rollover crash at Kearney and National in north Springfield
Storms are forecast Tuesday along with brief gusty winds and small hail
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Tuesday Evening
MoDOT begins work on Campbell Avenue in Springfield and three Willard roundabouts this week

Latest News

Kansas players after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game in the...
Kansas tops North Carolina to win national title
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) doubles in the first inning of a spring training...
Bader agrees to $10.4M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
Arkansas players, from left, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Kamani Johnson (20) celebrate after...
Arkansas’ Notae, Williams make decisions about the NBA Draft
Springfield Public Works crew patches potholes
Springfield Public Works crews asking people to help report potholes