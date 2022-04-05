Greene Co. road improvement projects impacted by rising costs and limited supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The cost of just about everything has gone up if you can get it.

From fuel to food, if there aren’t supply chain issues no doubt you’re busting your budget.

This is also true for road repairs.

Springfield City Council is considering some improvements along Division Street from the corner of Glenstone Ave. to National Ave. It’s about a half-mile stretch that is going to cost $1.1 million more than expected.

We decided to take a closer look at what other road projects may be impacted by rising costs and limited supplies and who’s responsible for paying them.

“It’s crazy times with the economy and all that’s going on in the world,” said Springfield Public Works Director Dan Smith.

The rising costs of doing business are causing Springfield and Greene County leaders to re-work their budgets for road projects.

“If this is a brief spike over a four or five-year period things will smooth out and probably be fine. If we see 8 percent inflation per year for several years that could be a challenge for us,” said Smith.

Adding to the challenge is actually having the supplies and manpower to get the jobs done.

Smith said, “We’re seeing contractors being very busy, supply chain issues, challenges getting certain materials or certain items.”

“If we’re incorporating something into a road or bridge project that we expect might require a major lead time for a contractor we try to take that into consideration when we set the total contract times,” said Adam Humphrey, Assistant Director Greene County Highway Department.

They say these things play into the city’s and county’s ability to deliver what the public needs.

In Springfield crews expected to finish road work by the art museum late last year ahead of schedule. But current conditions are causing them to finish closer to their original deadline.

In Greene County completion of improvements by Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park has been delayed by more than 5 months. A contractor could be penalized for failing to finish projects on time.

For this project, a fee of $3,050 a day will be taken off the county’s final bill.

“It’s not ideal,” said Humphrey. “We don’t look forward to capturing those types of cost savings on projects because it’s an indication that something has gone wrong.”

Officials say so far the current inflation and supply costs haven’t put any projects on hold.

They say they will continue to work to get the most bang for the taxpayers’ buck.

“It’s a partnership between us and the contractor to do everything we can to get them to the finish line,” said Humphrey.

Smith said, “We’re committed to finding a way to make it work.”

Officials say they expect the problems with supplies and rising costs to continue as the federal infrastructure bill moves forward and more work is planned.

