KY3′s Safe and Sound: What you need to know about this year’s event

Safe and Sound Saturday/2022
Safe and Sound Saturday/2022(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and Sound Saturday is back.

This year’s safety fair happens on April 23 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors around the Ozarks will share safety and security information to keep your family safe. Aaron Sachs and Associates will give away free bicycle helmets. Check out the presentations on the KY3 Stage, including storm spotting classes from the KY3 First Alert Weather Team.

Enjoy some of the region’s best BBQ by attending Ozarks BBQ Fest next to the E-Plex. CLICK HERE for ticket information.

Reserve your booth at Safe and Sound Saturday by emailing masterfuleventsmo@gmail.com ...

Safe and Sound Vendors Attending:

*Aaron Sachs & Associates

*ADT Security

*Andy B’s Bowl Social

*Be Smart By Moms Demand Action

* Springfield’s City Utilities

*Crimestoppers

*Damsel in Defense

* 417 Spine

* Environmental Services WWTP

* Environmental Services FED

*Fed Ex Freight

* Greene County Sheriff’s Office

* Health Markets Insurance

* Missouri Highway Patrol

* Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks

* Infant Loss Resources

* Marathon Pipeline

* Mitchell Chiropractic

* MoChip Kids ID

* National Weather Service

* Seal Smart

* Southwest Missouri Regional Skywarn

* Springfield Police Department

* Springfield Fire Department

* Stand Against Trafficking

* Warren Welding

* Woof for Vets

