Leaders in Taney County explain the impact of poll worker shortages on election day

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Poll worker shortages have impacted communities across the Ozarks, including Taney County.

At larger polling sites, county leaders try to have six election judges. Officials say there has to be a minimum of four workers to be open. Even reaching that number has been a challenge.

Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley says the number of judges in those larger polling places had to be reduced in order to keep them open.

”It makes it tough on our voters,” said Neeley. “This is a small election but we still have two major elections this year in August and November.”

Neeley says in the future if they can’t recruit additional poll workers, there will be long lines. Election Judge Cliff Pierce has worked at the Forsyth two locations for three years. He says in years past they would’ve had six to eight workers, this year there are four. Pierce says, fortunately at this site, long wait times haven’t been an issue today. That could change for bigger elections.

”Like the presidential election,” said Pierce. “Fewer people to check voters in and to process them, it just creates long lines and issues for the voters coming in.”

Pierce says as a former marine, being a poll worker is his way of continuing to serve the community.

”To make sure that election process is going smoothly, to make sure we support that right that we have that not everybody has.”

Forsyth’s Patsy Horner says while we have the freedom it’s important to use it on election day.

”As a former teacher, I was always taught it’s a privilege and a responsibility to vote,” Horner said. “If we did not vote we should never complain.”

She says when it comes to poll worker shortages, she wasn’t even aware there were any.

”Without poll workers, how will we have an election,?” she said. “I think it’s like school boards or any other things, more of us should step up and fill the void.”

Neeley says you must be at least 18 years old and a registered voter in Taney County to be an election judge. To sign up, contact the Taney County Clerk’s Office at 417-546-7249. Staff says to ask for Stephanie Spencer when you call.

