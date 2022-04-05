Advertisement

NY mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 64-year-old Dominic Taddeo was apprehended “without incident” in Hialeah on Monday.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SAMPLE BALLOTS: Check your ballot for Missouri’s April 5 election
With sunshine this afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day today, storms tonight
ELECTION 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s April election
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff's Office/Harrison, Ark.
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office investigates fire, likely murder-suicide involving a jail staff member
Darius Adams faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal...
Police arrest man wanted for Springfield homicide, separate shooting in 2021

Latest News

Daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE...
Take a Look: Bodycam show baby rescued from sinking car in Maryland
The Indiana State Police said evidence linked the deceased man to the Feb. 21, 1987, killings...
Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks
Dad, teen daughter survive lightning strike at Yankees spring training game
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Tiger Woods hits on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament...
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters