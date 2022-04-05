Advertisement

Royals top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. makes Opening Day roster, to start at third base

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a single hit by Ryan O'Hearn during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Bobby Witt Jr., widely considered the best prospect in baseball, has made the Kansas City roster and will start at third base in the Royals’ season opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

The move with the 21-year-old infielder was widely expected, especially after he hit well in spring training. Witt batted .290 with 33 homers and 29 steals across Double-A and Triple-A last season.

The Royals chose to go with Witt at third base, even though his natural position is shortstop, so they could keep Adalberto Mondesi there.

Witt was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft. His father, Bobby Witt Sr., pitched for 16 years in the big leagues with several different franchises.

