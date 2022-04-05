Advertisement

SILVER ADVISORY: Dent County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing

Diane Sharon Oneel, 76, disappeared from an area on State Highway B on Tuesday morning.
Diane Sharon Oneel, 76, disappeared from an area on State Highway B on Tuesday morning.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Dent County Sheriff’s Office located a woman reported missing.

Diane Sharon Oneel, 76, disappeared from an area on State Highway B on Tuesday morning. Oneel suffers from Alzheimer’s. Oneel walked away from her home saying she was going to see family, however, she has no family in Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SAMPLE BALLOTS: Check your ballot for Missouri’s April 5 election
With sunshine this afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day today, storms tonight
ELECTION 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s April election
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff's Office/Harrison, Ark.
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office investigates fire, likely murder-suicide involving a jail staff member
Darius Adams faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal...
Police arrest man wanted for Springfield homicide, separate shooting in 2021

Latest News

FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson...
Ex-wife: Greitens ‘unhinged;’ candidate calls claims ‘lies’
Judge dismisses state charges against 3 Ride the Ducks employees in 2018 tragedy
Election Day: Voters turn out across the Ozarks to decide taxes, municipal & school races
Voters head to the polls/Near Springfield, Mo.
Election Day: Voters turn out across the Ozarks to decide taxes, municipal & school races