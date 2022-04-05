Advertisement

Grocery chain to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic

An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up...
An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up by more than 10%, violating the law.(Ryan Bailey-Lloyd)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Grocery chain Smart & Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to resolve allegations that the grocer engaged in price gouging of certain organic and cage-free eggs at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, state authorities said Tuesday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that between March 4, 2020, and June 22, 2020, Smart & Final increased the price of four premium egg products beyond what was allowable during a state of emergency.

An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up by more than 10%, violating the law, Bonta said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, triggering price-gouging protections through August 2020.

The attorney general’s office said that it received many complaints about dramatic increases in the cost of eggs after Newsom’s emergency declaration. Many related specifically to price spikes at Smart & Final stores across California.

“Today’s settlement should serve as a warning to grocers and other sellers of essential supplies, follow state price gouging laws or you will pay the price and be held to account,” Bonta said.

Smart & Final operates more than 250 retail stores throughout the western United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SAMPLE BALLOTS: Check your ballot for Missouri’s April 5 election
ELECTION 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s April election
With sunshine this afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Tonight: Then Gradually Colder
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff's Office/Harrison, Ark.
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office investigates fire, likely murder-suicide involving a jail staff member
Darius Adams faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal...
Police arrest man wanted for Springfield homicide, separate shooting in 2021

Latest News

Sheboygan Falls mother charged with killing her 8-year-old son
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after...
Royals top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. makes Opening Day roster, to start at third base
He officially kicked off his campaign on Tuesday morning.
Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe officially announces run for governor in 2024
Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe officially announces run for governor in 2024