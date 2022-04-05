Springfield Police Department sees catalytic converter thefts drop, police call response times rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Catalytic convertors thefts in Springfield led to a major investigation and a ring bust near the end of 2021.

More than 1,000 catalytic converters were stolen off of cars last year. Following the ring bust, that number now taking a major dip. The Springfield Police Department says that police are seeing closer to 20-30 stolen per month following the bust.

Police say that taking their time to thoroughly investigate this particular crime was a major win for the community.

“Some of these investigations take time to get the positive result at the end,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Springfield police say it took a year to track the source, before issuing warrants in Rogersville in October, 2020. It ended with 36 people being federally indicted.

“We could’ve made dozens of arrests throughout the course of the year,” Williams says. “Maybe made a little bit of a dent, but wouldn’t have crippled that operation.”

While converter thefts took a dive, call times for police calls have seen a rise.

The Springfield Police Department’s annual report shows that it now takes them 30 seconds longer to respond to priority calls, compared to previous years.

Williams says the reasoning for the increase is simple: they are getting more calls.

“The call volume didn’t decrease,” he says. “We are responding to more calls for service than we have ever. And with fewer people [on staff].”

With 50 open positions on the force, it’s something they say won’t be fixed overnight.

They’ve already started trying to fill those gaps with new recruitment strategies and 24 recruits in the academy right now.

To see the full report, CLICK HERE.

