Advertisement

Springfield Police Department sees catalytic converter thefts drop, police call response times rise

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Catalytic convertors thefts in Springfield led to a major investigation and a ring bust near the end of 2021.

More than 1,000 catalytic converters were stolen off of cars last year. Following the ring bust, that number now taking a major dip. The Springfield Police Department says that police are seeing closer to 20-30 stolen per month following the bust.

Police say that taking their time to thoroughly investigate this particular crime was a major win for the community.

“Some of these investigations take time to get the positive result at the end,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Springfield police say it took a year to track the source, before issuing warrants in Rogersville in October, 2020. It ended with 36 people being federally indicted.

“We could’ve made dozens of arrests throughout the course of the year,” Williams says. “Maybe made a little bit of a dent, but wouldn’t have crippled that operation.”

While converter thefts took a dive, call times for police calls have seen a rise.

The Springfield Police Department’s annual report shows that it now takes them 30 seconds longer to respond to priority calls, compared to previous years.

Williams says the reasoning for the increase is simple: they are getting more calls.

“The call volume didn’t decrease,” he says. “We are responding to more calls for service than we have ever. And with fewer people [on staff].”

With 50 open positions on the force, it’s something they say won’t be fixed overnight.

They’ve already started trying to fill those gaps with new recruitment strategies and 24 recruits in the academy right now.

To see the full report, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SAMPLE BALLOTS: Check your ballot for Missouri’s April 5 election
ELECTION 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s April election
With sunshine this afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pick day today, storms tonight
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff's Office/Harrison, Ark.
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office investigates fire, likely murder-suicide involving a jail staff member
Darius Adams faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal...
Police arrest man wanted for Springfield homicide, separate shooting in 2021

Latest News

The March report on state tax take shows net revenues $456 million above the forecast on which...
Arkansas state surplus nears $500 million, governor weighs on possible relief for taxpayers
Sales tax considered for Republic Parks and Recreation projects and operations
Arkansas state surplus nears $500 million
Arkansas state surplus nears $500 million
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt singles in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball...
Cardinals star Goldschmidt bats .500 in spring training