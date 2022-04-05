A steady morning at precincts in Greene County as election day in Missouri begins

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - It’s election Tuesday in Missouri as the general municipal election kicks off.

Polls opened at 6 a.m., and in the first hour, 45 people had cast their ballots at the precinct at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and School in south Springfield.

When you come out to vote, make sure that you have a form of identification so you can cast your ballot. That can be a government-issued ID, like a driver’s license or passport, a voter ID card, or a student ID to a Missouri university or college. You can also bring a bank statement or utility bill -- just make sure the address on the statement is the same as the one you used to register to vote. Residents who are registered to vote can also file a provisional ballot if they don’t bring a form of ID with them.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says these municipal elections generally bring a smaller turnout. In April 2020, the turnout was only six percent. Last year though, in April 2021, turnout was around 11 percent. Schoeller hopes that the upward trend will continue.

“I think when voters care about the issues and the candidates that are on the ballot, they’ll show up and vote,” says Schoeller. “And I think we’ve seen some competitive races here in our county as we’ve kind of watched this election period take place.”

Schoeller explains that the process is far from over when a ballot is cast at an individual precinct. After the polls close and everyone who was in line at 7 p.m. has voted, those ballots are taken to the county clerk’s office for a final tabulation. During that trip, a chain of custody form is attached to the ballots that show who’s had them and where they’ve been. Schoeller explains for this election, his office has added more of those chain of custody forms and made them more simple to ensure a secure election.

“We noticed locations, not here in our state but other states, where that seemed to be a challenge,” says Schoeller. “In terms of being able to validate the ballots. So, we already had a good chain of custody process, but we went in and looked at how we can improve that and make it better, and so we’ve done that for this election.”

Polls are open until 7 p.m., and residents are allowed to vote as long as they are in line by 7 p.m.

