Advertisement

Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

By FOX19 Digital Staff, Payton Marshall, Chancelor Winn and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three underage victims and a 41-year-old man were shot Monday night in Covington, Kentucky, according to police.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a large fight involving numerous juveniles. It happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street, WXIX reports.

Officers found victims at the scene ranging from 7 to 14 years old in addition to the adult victim. The victims were transported to area hospitals, police say. Their statuses are unknown.

The suspect is at large, and authorities are working to get a search warrant, according to sources close to the investigation.

Multiple families of the victims gathered outside the emergency room entrance at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Robert Gary drove there with his best friend, whose son was one of those shot. He says the experience has been frantic, emotional and upsetting.

“He’s pretty traumatized by the situation because that is his baby boy,” Gary said.

Gary says the child, Jontay, is quiet and not violent. He says he keeps to himself and plays on his tablet.

“I have no idea,” said Gary when asked why the shooting happened. “I don’t know. It’s an insane situation right there, you know? Just want to shoot everybody? It don’t make no sense. I couldn’t even imagine what he was thinking, you know?”

Jared Zach lives near the scene of the shooting.

“It makes me sick to my stomach because I see all these kids, and they are in this environment, and you know, this is not a good situation that we are in right now,” Zach said. “Especially when we are getting out of COVID and everything, and all the tensions are boiling, and you are living in this environment where drug and crime is so high, and it just worries me a lot. It scares me because I’m going to have to raise my son in this type of situation, and there is no foreseeable end to it.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas man dies in Barry County, Mo. crash after swerving to avoid collision with dog
A double homicide case is under investigation Saturday in Marshall, Arkansas in Searcy County.
Double homicide under investigation in Marshall, Ark.
Crews are working to clear the scene of a rollover crash Sunday afternoon at Kearney Street and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews clear rollover crash at Kearney and National in north Springfield
Storms are forecast Tuesday along with brief gusty winds and small hail
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Tuesday Evening
MoDOT begins work on Campbell Avenue in Springfield and three Willard roundabouts this week

Latest News

detour sign
Greene Co. road improvement projects impacted by rising costs and limited supplies
Kansas players after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game in the...
Kansas tops North Carolina to win national title
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) doubles in the first inning of a spring training...
Bader agrees to $10.4M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
Arkansas players, from left, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Kamani Johnson (20) celebrate after...
Arkansas’ Notae, Williams make decisions about the NBA Draft