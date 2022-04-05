On Your Side: Last minute tax advice as deadline to file approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The deadline to file your taxes is approaching on April 18.

Associate professor of accounting at Drury University Tiffany Cossey says the IRS will automatically grant anyone who files for an extension an additional six months. That’s for filers who may not be able to get all of their paperwork together on time.

“An extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay,” Cossey says. “A lot of people get those two things confused, especially because it’s difficult to know what you’re going to owe until you get your tax return prepared.”

Cossey says you have to pay an estimate of what you may owe.

“That’s half a year and it delays the revenue that the IRS can collect and the government needs that money to operate on,” Cossey says.

If you send in your paperwork and found out you paid too much, the government will send you a refund back.

“It’s always better to overestimate than underestimate so you can avoid penalties and interest,” Cossey says. “If you find out that you underpaid, you could end up owing penalties and interest so it’s always good to estimate high.”

If you haven’t gotten your tax refund from last year, you will want to file this year on time.

“It is possible you could get your refund for the current year ahead of the refund for last year,” Cossey says. “For example, some people filed on paper rather than filing electronically. Or some people requested a check rather than having direct deposit.”

You can track your refund online on the IRS’s website. That will tell you where your tax return is in the process.

Cossey says as a rule of thumb, hold your records for three years after the filing date or two years after you paid the tax. Her recommendation is to play it safe and hold onto those records for seven years.

“Make sure you thoroughly dispose of them,” Cossey says. “Whether that’s shredding or burning because it has a lot of sensitive information on it. It’ll have the social security number for you and any of your family members that are listed on the return, as well as what you made at the time. If you’re still at the same job, anybody who gets ahold of those records could see what you make and that could be an issue. It could also have your bank account numbers printed on it. You want to make sure you get rid of those. I recommend a cross-cut shredder so it’s not just shredding in strips but cutting it up into little bits.”

Cossey says it’s also important to keep an eye on your credit score and make sure no one has gained access to your information.

“Each of the credit reporting agencies is legally obligated to provide upon request a free copy of your credit report to you once a year,” Cossey says. “What I actually do is put it on my calendar and request one each year from each of the three main credit reporting agencies and I try to space it out four months apart so it’s a pretty regular interval.”

Cybersecurity expert Shannon McMurtrey says this is the time when scammers target tax filers. People should be aware of texts, emails, and even phone calls from people trying to get their information.

“Pay real close attention to the spelling,” McMurtrey says. “Another thing that scammers do is they’ll register a website that may have a slight misspelling or an extra character. Anything to trick people.”

When it comes to storing your tax information digitally, McMurtrey says there additional layers of protection you should use.

“The cloud services like Google Drive and One Drive and Dropbox do a great job of information security,” McMurtrey says. “Keeping it in a folder like that and then turning on multi-factor authentication so that it’s not just your username and your password but it’s also an app that generates a number and it’s something that you have to have your device in order for that to work.”

For people doing their taxes online, Cossey says the larger companies have strong security in place.

“They know that they’re dealing with sensitive information and they know that they are going to be the target of hackers,” Cossey says. “They have some legal responsibility to make sure that the information is safeguarded.”

