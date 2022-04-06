Barry County voters approve sales tax to support law enforcement

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Barry County have approved a sales tax increase to support law enforcement needs.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the sales tax levy passed by a vote of 1,896-1,535.

The county asked voters to consider a half-cent sales tax increase. That means 50 cents for every $100 spent would go towards funding law enforcement.

With approval, the levy could amount to about $2 million each year. The money would support the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, the prosecuting attorney, and the juvenile office.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd said the tax increase would help secure competitive pay and offer more resources to get back to a full staff. The increase would also allow the sheriff’s office to expand its coverage and response efforts, provide more training, offer new equipment and acquire new firearms.

Sheriff Boyd said the sales tax would be on items purchased within the county. This means not only would Barry County residents be helping with the funds, but so would any county visitors and tourists.

