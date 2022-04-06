Advertisement

Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Fishing for white bass

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s fishing report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service.

Week of April 6:

Bull Shoals Lake:

The bigger bass are biting on jerk baits on windy points. Bass are also being caught on the bottom with a small jig. Fish are eight to 15 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake:

The rivers are muddy and have a lot of debris, but the main lake is fine and the crappie are in full swing. Use crappie jigs on the bluff cuts.

Stockton Lake:

The wiggle wart and jerk baits are working on main lake points preferably with wind on it.

Lake of the Ozarks:

Bass are being caught on spinnerbaits in stained water as the bass are moving back into the creeks. If the water clears up, try a jerk bait.

GOOD LUCK! LINK TO KY3′s FISH LIKE A BASS PRO CONTEST: Link: https://www.ky3.com/page/bass-pro-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest/

LINK TO SPEED SHAD USED IN TIP: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-speed-shad?cm-soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|lure|040422

