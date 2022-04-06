Advertisement

Biden to speak to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden will speak to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION RESULTS: See the April 5 election results
Police say Kesley Lourdes Marquez, 24, disappeared from the 700 block of East Boyer Street.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman reported missing in Springfield
Judge dismisses state charges against 3 Ride the Ducks employees in 2018 tragedy
Angelina E. Harvey, 28
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous woman on the run
Man shot and killed at a truck stop in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

Police arrest two men in deadly shooting in West Plains, Mo.
2 arrested in a deadly shooting at a West Plains, Mo. truck stop
Kansas City Royals hall of famer George Brett, left, talks with manager Mike Matheny before a...
Royal expectations: Greinke, Witt and KC’s hopes for 2022
FILE - A woman holds a bag of Cracker Jack before the second game of a baseball doubleheader...
Cracker Jack adds a new face to its roster
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear trees, assess damage from southern storms
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support