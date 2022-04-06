Advertisement

City of Harrison, Ark. approves infrastructure funding

By Noah Tucker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison recently approved $5.7 million for infrastructure projects taking place during 2022.

The largest is a road improvement project on Goblin Drive. Located near Harrison Middle School and Harrison High School, the Goblin Drive project includes improvements at the intersection with Industrial Park Road, replacing the bridge crossing Dry Jordan Creek, and expanding Goblin Drive to three lanes.

“About $5.76 million that we’ve got allocated for 2022,” said city engineer Wade Phillips. “That improves road projects, water improvements, sewer improvements, drainage improvements along the way.”

A majority of the projects are backed by some sort of federal funding, the Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $1.6 million grant for the Goblin project. In addition, $300,000 of the budget is American Rescue Funds which city leaders say, Harrison, for the most part, has not used.

“The traffic is still moving and hasn’t blocked our driveway so it’s not too bad,” said Chloette McCutchen, owner of Pressing Matters, along Goblin Drive. “I try to avoid road construction anytime I can, but I know it’ll be better once it’s finished.

McCutchen says she is in no way opposed to the project, and many school parents would be in agreement, hopeful it will provide increased safety around the school zones.

While the city acknowledges that, it says many projects on secondary roads are aimed at alleviating traffic along U.S. 65.

”We’ll be in discussions with the ARDOT about other improvements that could help as far as the highway system through town,” said Phillips. “Then we’ll keep pressing with our projects on the streets to keep improving circulation as best as we can.”

In addition to projects this year, Phillips says they are also leveraging the city’s money for potential upcoming projects like Capps Road sidewalks and also a light at the intersection of U.S. 65 and Airport Road. But something that funding isn’t available for is a legitimate bypass around Harrison.

”What I’m hoping we can do is get these projects completed and then let’s look at what it’s like,” said Mayor Jerry Jackson, in an interview at the Highway 412 Corridor meeting last week. “Then we can discuss bypass because we know the bypass is coming someday.”

The Goblin Drive project is currently in Phase I and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION RESULTS: See the April 5 election results
Police arrest two men in deadly shooting in West Plains, Mo.
Police identify victim, suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Plains, Mo. truck stop
Police say Kesley Lourdes Marquez, 24, disappeared from the 700 block of East Boyer Street.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman reported missing in Springfield
Angelina E. Harvey, 28
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous woman on the run
Judge dismisses state charges against 3 Ride the Ducks employees in 2018 tragedy

Latest News

Rick and Mike hit the lake to share this speed shad bait tip.
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Fishing for white bass
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around rush hour near State Highway MM.
Police investigate crash involving ambulance on U.S. 60 near Republic, Mo.
The project, which is a collaboration of SPS and Missouri State University, is made possible by...
Springfield Public Schools unveils its new AgAcademy on MSU campus
City of Harrison, Ark. approves several improvement projects