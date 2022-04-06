City of Harrison, Ark. approves infrastructure funding

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison recently approved $5.7 million for infrastructure projects taking place during 2022.

The largest is a road improvement project on Goblin Drive. Located near Harrison Middle School and Harrison High School, the Goblin Drive project includes improvements at the intersection with Industrial Park Road, replacing the bridge crossing Dry Jordan Creek, and expanding Goblin Drive to three lanes.

“About $5.76 million that we’ve got allocated for 2022,” said city engineer Wade Phillips. “That improves road projects, water improvements, sewer improvements, drainage improvements along the way.”

A majority of the projects are backed by some sort of federal funding, the Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $1.6 million grant for the Goblin project. In addition, $300,000 of the budget is American Rescue Funds which city leaders say, Harrison, for the most part, has not used.

“The traffic is still moving and hasn’t blocked our driveway so it’s not too bad,” said Chloette McCutchen, owner of Pressing Matters, along Goblin Drive. “I try to avoid road construction anytime I can, but I know it’ll be better once it’s finished.

McCutchen says she is in no way opposed to the project, and many school parents would be in agreement, hopeful it will provide increased safety around the school zones.

While the city acknowledges that, it says many projects on secondary roads are aimed at alleviating traffic along U.S. 65.

”We’ll be in discussions with the ARDOT about other improvements that could help as far as the highway system through town,” said Phillips. “Then we’ll keep pressing with our projects on the streets to keep improving circulation as best as we can.”

In addition to projects this year, Phillips says they are also leveraging the city’s money for potential upcoming projects like Capps Road sidewalks and also a light at the intersection of U.S. 65 and Airport Road. But something that funding isn’t available for is a legitimate bypass around Harrison.

”What I’m hoping we can do is get these projects completed and then let’s look at what it’s like,” said Mayor Jerry Jackson, in an interview at the Highway 412 Corridor meeting last week. “Then we can discuss bypass because we know the bypass is coming someday.”

The Goblin Drive project is currently in Phase I and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

