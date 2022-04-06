EPA fines Nixa business $18K for selling automobile ‘defeat devices’

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will collect $18,000 from a Nixa business for allegedly selling illegal “defeat devices.”

These devices prevent emissions control systems from working in cars, which is a violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

Baillie Diesel Inc., the Nixa business accused, has agreed to pay the $18,000 fine. D & K Repair LLC has also been fined $90,000 for similar offenses.

“Cracking down on sellers of illegal defeat devices is a top enforcement priority for EPA,” said Wendy Lubbe, acting director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “These illegal practices contribute to harmful air pollution and impede federal, state, and local efforts to implement air quality standards that protect public health.”

As part of the settlements, the companies agreed to demolish their inventories of defeat device components. They will also need to certify that they have stopped selling devices that disable vehicle emission controls.

The EPA says companies that install aftermarket defeat devices, which are intended to bypass manufacturer emission controls, are tampering with vehicle engines.

When that happens, it can result in significantly higher releases of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, both of which contribute to serious public health problems in the United States. Such problems include premature mortality, aggravation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, aggravation of existing asthma, acute respiratory symptoms, chronic bronchitis, and decreased lung function.

