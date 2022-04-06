Advertisement

EPA fines Nixa business $18K for selling automobile ‘defeat devices’

(KOSA)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will collect $18,000 from a Nixa business for allegedly selling illegal “defeat devices.”

These devices prevent emissions control systems from working in cars, which is a violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

Baillie Diesel Inc., the Nixa business accused, has agreed to pay the $18,000 fine. D & K Repair LLC has also been fined $90,000 for similar offenses.

“Cracking down on sellers of illegal defeat devices is a top enforcement priority for EPA,” said Wendy Lubbe, acting director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “These illegal practices contribute to harmful air pollution and impede federal, state, and local efforts to implement air quality standards that protect public health.”

As part of the settlements, the companies agreed to demolish their inventories of defeat device components. They will also need to certify that they have stopped selling devices that disable vehicle emission controls.

The EPA says companies that install aftermarket defeat devices, which are intended to bypass manufacturer emission controls, are tampering with vehicle engines.

When that happens, it can result in significantly higher releases of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, both of which contribute to serious public health problems in the United States. Such problems include premature mortality, aggravation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, aggravation of existing asthma, acute respiratory symptoms, chronic bronchitis, and decreased lung function.

For more on the EPA’s national compliance initiatives, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION RESULTS: See the April 5 election results
Police say Kesley Lourdes Marquez, 24, disappeared from the 700 block of East Boyer Street.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman reported missing in Springfield
Judge dismisses state charges against 3 Ride the Ducks employees in 2018 tragedy
ELECTION 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s April election
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

Latest News

Man shot and killed at a truck stop in West Plains, Mo.
Barry County voters approve sales tax to support law enforcement
Angelina E. Harvey, 28
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous woman on the run
Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski have won a highly-contested election for two school board seats...
Kelly Byrne, Steve Makoski win election for Springfield School Board