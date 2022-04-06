Kelly Byrne, Steve Makoski win election for Springfield School Board

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski have won a highly-contested election for two school board seats with Springfield Public Schools.

With 100% of precincts of reporting, these are the election results from Greene County:

Greene County results for Springfield school board. (KY3)

Five candidates ran for the school board of Missouri’s largest school district.

The school board is responsible for finalizing a spending plan for the 2022-23 academic year. School board leaders will also evaluate several projects funded by a $168-million bond issue approved in 2019. The board is also responsible for evaluating the superintendent, setting policies and overseeing a long-range plan for the district.

Only one incumbent (Charles Taylor) appeared on this year’s ballots. All five candidates ran for a three-year, at-large term.

The candidates for Springfield Public Schools School Board included:

Kelly Byrne

Chad Courtney

Steve Makoski

Charles Taylor

Brandi VanAntwerp

Byrne and Makoski will be sworn into their new positions on April 12.

