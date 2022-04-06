Advertisement

Kelly Byrne, Steve Makoski win election for Springfield School Board

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski have won a highly-contested election for two school board seats with Springfield Public Schools.

With 100% of precincts of reporting, these are the election results from Greene County:

Greene County results for Springfield school board.
Greene County results for Springfield school board.(KY3)

Five candidates ran for the school board of Missouri’s largest school district.

The school board is responsible for finalizing a spending plan for the 2022-23 academic year. School board leaders will also evaluate several projects funded by a $168-million bond issue approved in 2019. The board is also responsible for evaluating the superintendent, setting policies and overseeing a long-range plan for the district.

Only one incumbent (Charles Taylor) appeared on this year’s ballots. All five candidates ran for a three-year, at-large term.

The candidates for Springfield Public Schools School Board included:

  • Kelly Byrne
  • Chad Courtney
  • Steve Makoski
  • Charles Taylor
  • Brandi VanAntwerp

Byrne and Makoski will be sworn into their new positions on April 12.

