Lawrence County clerk explains delayed election results

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Annie Smith is a newly elected Monett School Board member. Wednesday morning she had no idea.

Usually, candidates would find out the night before but this election was a little different. She didn’t find out until around noon Wednesday, the day after the election.

Technology issues with a computer used to tally results are to blame for the slowdown. Smith said she didn’t mind waiting though.

“With questions about election integrity really being an issue in recent days and months and years I just figured I’m going to wait and let them do it right, " she says.

Lawrence County Clerk Tammy Riebe says she had the results in a paper version last night but wanted to make sure she had them into the computer system and double-checked before she made the announcement. The computer being used had some settings changed and a tech had to come out in person to fix it.

Riebe says it’s worth the wait to get it right.

“[There’s a lot of pressure to get it out but we want to make sure we got accurate and complete as possible results,” she says.

