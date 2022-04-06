Leigh’s Lost and Found: the long search for a missing emotional support dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, one dog owner refuses to give up on looking for his lost emotional support animal.

It just passed five months since Roland, a Lakeland Terrier, went missing from his Springfield home. And despite no credible sightings of him, Roland’s owner hasn’t give up hope.

“On October 30th, he got out from under my privacy fence and I’ve been looking for him ever since.”

Andrew Ormsby says Roland has always been an energetic, playful escape artist.

“But he always stayed around the house and stuff like that.”

Not this time though. Andrew spent that first day in a panic.

He tells us, “that day, I didn’t stop driving until the sun was so down you couldn’t see anything.”

Andrew doesn’t just want Roland back. He needs him back.

“He is my emotional support animal. I have bi-polar disorder and anxiety, and he just knows whenever I need that companionship, he’s just always been there for me.”

We’ve been posting Roland’s story every few days on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page for months. Andrew also handed out hundreds of fliers, and went even further than that.

“I actually printed off a seven foot banner that I had in my front yard which was there for a couple of months.”

January’s ice storm ruined that banner but not Andrews’s hope.

“Somebody who may not be on social media or where you normally post stuff, will see this and help bring him home.”

It also didn’t ruin his generosity. Andrew is offering a huge reward to get his boy back home.

“He has a $1000 reward. He’s my best buddy. That’s my best guy.”

If you see Roland or know anything about where he is, you can contact Andrew at 417-343-6890. You can also send in any tips to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.