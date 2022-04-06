Man shot and killed at a truck stop in West Plains, Mo.
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -Two, 22-year-old men are in custody after a deadly shooting at a truck stop Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 14-Junction Truck Stop on North Highway 63 at 11:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. The 34-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he died. Police are trying to contact his relatives before they release the man’s name.
Witnesses told police the suspects left in a Chevrolet Avalanche. Officers and deputies with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle at a house and took the two men into custody. Formal charges are pending.
