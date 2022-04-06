Missouri Highway Patrol investigating officer after an altercation at Barry County Jail

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway by the Missouri Highway Patrol regarding incidents at the Barry County Jail. The incidents specifically include body camera footage leaked by Seligman Police Officer Terry Burgess last week.

Burgess tells KY3 he released the videos because he wants to see change and accountability from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

“I think it’s a top-down problem,” said Burgess. “The reason I released the videos is it shows there’s a longer list than just an isolated incident.”

The videos released from Seligman Police Chief Matt Phillips by Police Officer Terry Burgess span three incidents. One comes from March 18. It shows a man identified by Officer Burgess as a jail administrator. In the video, he is seen having a conversation with an inmate who asks to use the restroom and is denied. The inmate asks if he could smack the [expletive] out of the administrator.

”(He) goes over to confront him and goes hands on you,” Burgess said. “You see him essentially choking him trying to get him to the floor.”

Another incident is body camera footage from April 2021. Officer Burgess says it shows a Barry County correctional officer and an inmate in a holding cell having an argument. Both are heard yelling profanities at one another. The video continues with the jailer opening the door and the inmate coming to it. This is when we see the jailer put her hands up near the inmate’s throat.

”We’re escalating situations we should be de-escalating,” said Burgess.

Burgess says Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd is allowing these incidents to happen by not implementing proper training and not addressing issues immediately with staff. He says if Sheriff Boyd has something that disputes what their body camera video shows, they need to make it public.

KY3 reached out to Missouri Highway Patrol about the incident and was given the following statement

”At the request of the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, the Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the allegation of excessive force by a Barry County jailer and the portrayal of such to determine if criminal conduct actually occurred.”

Sheriff Boyd says he plans to speak about the issue at a later date. He did tell KY3 that the officer under investigation is on administrative leave.

