Moms and Money: Fishing at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s undoubtedly one of the Ozark’s favorite pastimes, fishing. Now that the World’s Fishing Fair is over at Bass Pro Shops, many may be itching to try out their new gear. For the young fishermen in your family, look no further than the pond at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park.

“We do have Channel Catfish, Large Mouth Bass and Hybrid Bluegill stocked in the pond. Fishing has been open at the park since it opened in December of 2007,” said Jennifer Penning, the Recreation Coordinator at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park.

That’s where I took my family of novice fishermen.

“We see everyone from the rookies to the veterans out here, trying their new gigs, hooks and new baits. It’s pretty much everybody,” said Penning.

There’s a lot to learn when start when starting out but all the patience pays off when you finally get a bite on the line.

“From the gift shop we can hear quite a few squeals when the kids catch their first fish ever,” said Penning. “They don’t want to touch it or maybe they’re enthused about it and screaming and then we see the parents step in to help get the hook out.”

Penning says whether the kids get hooked on the new hobby not, its about the time spent together.

“We’re here to educate so we hope people learn and th,en we’re here to have families make memories,” said Penning.

It’s $2 to fish at the pond if you bring your own equipment, $5 if you use theirs. There is no fishing license required. Check their website for updates on family fishing nights this summer and other events at the park.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.