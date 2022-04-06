Advertisement

Mother faces judge for first time, officially charged with killing 8-year-old son

Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with killing her 8-year-old son in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Criminal charges have been officially filed against a Wisconsin-area mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son.

WBAY reports Natalia Hitchcock, 41, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said Natalia Hitchcock assaulted Oliver on March 30 at their apartment. He died two days later at a children’s hospital in Milwaukee due to his injuries.

“The children’s [Wisconsin] hospital makes miracles happen all the time, but couldn’t this time, unfortunately,” said SFPD Police Chief Eric Miller.

According to Miller, at least two officers wore body cameras, and the footage has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office.

The case has been handed to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, but Miller said this is a case that will never leave him.

“Because of the severity and nature of the victim. Yeah, none of us will forget,” Miller said.

Natalia Hitchcock appeared in court on Tuesday for the first time.

Miller said the second charge she is facing refers to another incident at the home that was something not reported to them previously.

“Many officers have kids that are either younger or older or in that same age group. It’s hard for them. We talked to doctors and staff; there was nothing else the officers could do,” Miller said.

Authorities said an autopsy on Oliver is scheduled for some time this week.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SAMPLE BALLOTS: Check your ballot for Missouri’s April 5 election
ELECTION 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s April election
With sunshine this afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Tonight: Then Gradually Colder
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff's Office/Harrison, Ark.
Boone County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office investigates fire, likely murder-suicide involving a jail staff member
Darius Adams faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal...
Police arrest man wanted for Springfield homicide, separate shooting in 2021

Latest News

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas
All About Trees.
Tree expert offers tips to maintain healthy trees ahead of storms across the Ozarks
Several Twitter users have long begged for an edit button.
Twitter says it’s testing an ‘edit’ button
A trailer caught on fire Tuesday evening at a mobile home park in northwest Springfield.
Trailer catches on fire in northwest Springfield