Ozark, Mo. voters renew tax for transportation upgrades

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County voters approved a proposition to renew a 3/8-cent sales tax for transportation upgrades in the City of Ozark.

With 100% of precincts reporting, voters renewed the tax by a vote of 1,241 to 550.

By approving to renew the tax, 37.5 cents of every $100 will go into one large fund that helps pay for transportation projects. Previous projects include the expansion of Jackson and South streets, in addition to Riverside Bridge.

Five years ago, voters initially approved a 3/8-cent transportation tax for improvements in Ozark city limits.

Voters also approved two measures to support a tax levy transfer and storm shelters bond for the Ozark School District.

