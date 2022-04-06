Springfield based Women’s Medical Respite looks to hire executive director, move to new location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A local non-profit is looking to expand its physical space and the services that it offers.

Women’s Medical Respite provides temporary housing for women who are recovering from an injury, surgery or acute illness and don’t have anywhere else to go. Since starting back in 2015, the shelter has helped more than 200 unsheltered women. On average, they see 45 women a year, and the average stay is around 20 days. The shelter currently has three beds at The Kitchen Inc’s Emergency Shelter in Springfield. But that just isn’t enough space.

“Unfortunately we’re still having to decline probably more referrals than those we are able to take, just because of space limitations,” says Jan Weiss, President of the Women’s Medical Respite Board. “If we had a different organization of rooms we probably would be able to handle a few more.”

One of the current beds is on the ground floor. The other two are upstairs, making it difficult to place women who are wheelchair-bound or have mobility issues. So the organization is looking to find a new bigger home. Weiss explains the non-profit would like to find a new building in Springfield that would allow them to care for several women at once, with rooms that are all on the ground level. The exact number of rooms they would like the new location to have is still being determined.

“We’ve really only begun to scratch the surface on that,” says Weiss. “There’s a number of criteria that we would need to meet, both in terms of price, especially for such a small non-profit as we are. There’s also location and if we can be there with the kind of service we offer.”

Before moving to a new location, the organization is looking for a new leader. It currently has a board of directors, a manager in Carrol Daniel who’s been there since day one, an attendant for daytime hours, and a few grant writers, but no executive director. Weiss explains the group should have an executive director position created in the next month or two, and then they will be looking to hire someone to take them into that new future.

“Just so that that individual can assume some of the responsibilities that we need in order to take us to that next step,” says Weiss. “Strategic planning, meeting with members in the community, helping with a donor base so that we then have a budget with which we can expand.”

Weiss explains in the long term, Women’s Medical Respite would like to add more services for women who need help moving forward in their own lives. Aside from providing a bed and shelter, the group currently provides meals and transportation to doctors appointments.

“To provide them with some health classes, nutrition classes, education on how to manage their particular medical needs,” says Weiss. “Resources to help them build the skills and that they may need upon leaving us, so they don’t just end up back on the street.”

All of these big goals require something else they don’t have a lot of: money. Weiss says the board recently hired two grant writers, and they are currently looking for more recurring donors.

You can learn more about Women’s Medical Respite here: https://www.womensmedicalrespite.org/

