Springfield Public Schools unveils its new AgAcademy on MSU campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - When school starts Aug. 22, Springfield Public Schools’ newest magnet school, the AgAcademy, will open on the Missouri State University campus to 100 fourth- and fifth-graders.

The project, which is a collaboration of SPS and Missouri State University, is made possible by a generous donation from William H. and Virginia Darr and the Darr Family Foundation. The Darr Family Foundation’s investment in the AgAcademy represents the largest known gift in Springfield Public Schools’ history. Today’s VIP Reception offered an exclusive preview of this exciting new learning experience.

“In 2002, the Darr Family Foundation was established to perpetuate the legacy of giving set forth by founder Bill Darr. Twenty years later, we cannot think of a better way to celebrate this milestone than in conjunction with the grand opening of our flagship project, the AgAcademy at the William H. Darr College of Agriculture,” said Heather Zoromski, executive director of the Darr Family Foundation.

Located at MSU’s Darr Agricultural Center, 2401 S. Kansas Expressway, the AgAcademy will offer an innovative, hands-on learning experience that empowers students to explore agricultural sciences and related career paths. The $6.7 million project will include classroom space, greenhouse, and garden and will eventually serve up to 150 students in grades 4-6.

“This wonderful facility is the result of a unique partnership. For years in the future, SPS students will benefit from the generosity of the Darr family and the strategic vision of MSU,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent. “It is especially meaningful that our newest choice school focuses on agriculture considering the important role agriculture plays in Missouri’s economic vitality.”

The AgAcademy building was designed by Tyler Hellweg, Darr Family Foundation board member, principal architect at Arkifex Studios, and grandson of Bill Darr.

“This building is a tribute to the history of farming in America, a monument celebrating his grandfather’s life’s work, and represents the future of agricultural opportunities in Missouri as our local students will soon fill the hallways for a learning experience like none other,” Zoromski said. “We are so grateful for our partnership with Springfield Public Schools and Missouri State University that allowed this dream to become a reality.”

The geometric building incorporates design elements that maximize access to the outdoors and natural light while creating references to the earth and agrarian culture.

A courtyard sits in the center of the facility and offers daylight and views of the outdoors from many spaces within the building. Light corridors flood classrooms with natural light, featuring windows that align with important solar events. One corridor window points to where the sun sets on the first day of school, while one point toward where the sun rises on the date recommended for planting crops by Farmer’s Almanac.

The agricultural academy is the newest choice magnet program to be offered by SPS. Students who will spend the 2022-2023 school year at the AgAcademy were selected in December through a random lottery process.

Other SPS choice programs currently available include the Health Sciences Academy, Academy of Fine and Performing Arts, Academy of Exploration, and Wonders of the Ozarks Learning Facility. These are housed on the premises of community partners and enable students to become immersed in studying a specific area of interest.

As part of the partnership, MSU will own the AgAcademy building and SPS will provide teachers, curriculum and other educational supplies.

