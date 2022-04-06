Trailer catches on fire in northwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A trailer caught on fire Tuesday evening at a mobile home park in northwest Springfield.

Crews responded to the fire around 7 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Golden Avenue.

Investigators say the trailer was vacant and it’s not the first time they have responded to a fire in the area. It’s unclear what caused the fire, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

