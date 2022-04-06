Tree expert offers tips to maintain healthy trees ahead of storms across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With rain and heavy wind in the forecast, homeowners across the Ozarks might be worried about what upcoming storms could mean for their trees.

Noel Boyer, owner of All About Trees in Springfield, says this is the time for people to look at their trees and see if there are any dead or broken limbs. He’s advising for people to get that taken care of before we get more rain and wind this Spring.

However, there are also other things people should look out for with their trees.

“Spend a couple of extra minutes paying attention,” Boyer says. “If you see something different, like fungus or something growing on the trunk on the tree, that might be a warning sign that you have something bad happening.”

Boyer says his company is backlogged about three months and that he’s not alone in that.

That’s why getting your trees checked now is better than waiting until it’s too late.

“Emergency stuff always gets pushed to the front of the list,” Boyer says. “If you’ve got a tree that’s on your house, ripping down power lines or blocking your driveway, of course that gets moved to the front.”

Vicky Trippe lives in the Phelps Grove neighborhood. Because of how many trees are around her house, yearly maintenance is a top priority.

“Walk around the yard and see what needs to be trimmed, what needs to be done so that when the storms come, you’re not as likely to have things break,” Trippe says.

Trippe says she’s seen the neighborhood change since moving there in the 1980′s.

“Our street particularly was lined with mature sugar maples, and in the fall they were breathtakingly beautiful,” Trippe says. “But a lot of those trees were damaged in the ice storm, and there aren’t very many of them left.”

Boyer says people should be cautious of insects that do damage to trees and shrubs. Signs will be distinct color changes in the tree or burrows in the cavities of the trees.

However, when it comes to trimming and how close limbs should be to your house...

“We generally recommend trying to get six or eight feet clearance away from the roof just because we know that as that tree grows, the limbs are probably going to start to droop down,” Boyer says. “Then you add some rain on top of that and you’ve got them brushing on your shingles.”

Boyer says the best way to make sure your trees survive any storms is to make sure they’re maintained and healthy.

