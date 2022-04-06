Advertisement

Voters approve Proposition P for public safety sales tax in Stone County

On April 5 Stone County voters will decide whether to pass Proposition P, a public safety sales tax.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Stone County voters have approved Proposition P, a measure intended to add a countywide sales tax to support public safety operations.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the measure passed on a vote of 3,359-1,020.

Prop P calls for a one-quarter of 1% sales tax. The funds would allow the Stone County Sheriff’s Department to add more deputies and increase salaries. The measure would also help the Crane, Galena, and Hurley school districts add a school resource officer.

Sheriff Doug Rader says the tax will add a penny to every $4 spent or 10 cents to every $40 spent. The costs would be paid by anyone who shops in Stone County, including tourists, visitors and residents. Sheriff Rader says the tax is estimated to generate around $1.2 million.

Prop P will also provide funds for a K-9 dog, K-9 officer, new equipment and vehicles. Rader says the measure is important to add more manpower in the county and offer more competitive wages to law enforcement officers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

