Voters approve measures for tax levy transfer, storm shelters bond for Ozark School District

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Voters have approved two ballot measures to support the Ozark School District, both dealing with the use of taxpayer dollars.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the measure for a tax levy transfer passed with 56% approval and a measure for a bond allowing for storm shelters passed with 64% approval.

The tax levy transfer ballot measure (Question 2 on ballots) would allow the Ozark School District to approve transferring 10 cents of a 17-cent levy transfer from the general operating fund to the debt service fund due to an increase in real estate assessment values.

Last year, the district was required by state law to make a 17-cent levy transfer due to rising operating costs. By approving the tax levy transfer/Had the tax levy transfer been approved, the school district could be provided around half-a-million dollars annually to fight rising costs.

The bond measure (Question 1 on ballots) would enable the school district to authorize a $19-million bond to construct three storm shelters at the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center, the middle school and the high school. With those additions, every school in the district would have a storm shelter.

School district leaders say new storm shelters would prove much safer for hundreds of students who currently still duck-and-cover in the halls during bad weather. Some of the proposed storm shelters will also have multiple uses. The middle school shelter would serve as extra classroom space, while the high school shelter would be used for physical education and practice space.

In both cases, the requests would not involve any increase in property taxes, which are currently $4.14-per-$100 assessed. Through both measures, the district did not ask for any additional taxpayer dollars from the public.

