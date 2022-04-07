Advertisement

Bond beyond baseball: Pujols, Molina gush on reuniting as Cardinals again

Yadi and Albert
Yadi and Albert
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There will be some warm feelings around the Ballpark Village with the big reunion of Albert Pujols and Cardinals fans.

Not only did Redbirds fans miss seeing Pujols in Cardinals uniforms, one of the first baseman’s teammates is excited about his return.

“Did you miss me?” Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina asked Albert Pujols during a joint interview ahead of Opening Day.

“I always missed you, buddy. You know that,” Pujols responded.

It’s been 11 years since the pair have shared a field together but you’d never know it to look at them. At the Cardinals workout Wednesday, you could see how strong their relationship really is.

They even did a joint interview and, at one point, Yadi flipped the script and started asking questions instead of answering them.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest two men in deadly shooting in West Plains, Mo.
Police identify victim, suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Plains, Mo. truck stop
Angelina E. Harvey, 28
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous woman on the run
Traffic Radar Sensor
Fact Finders: The white boxes hanging near traffic lights in Springfield, Mo.
Dan Albert Myers/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates the death of man reported missing; 1 arrested
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs
Cubs get closer Wade Davis from Royals for OF Jorge Soler
Arrieta moves to 9-0 as Cubs edge Cardinals 9-8
Atlanta Braves fire manager after terrible start
Royals sign C Perez to $52 million extension