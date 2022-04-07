Egg prices increase amid bird flu outbreak ahead of Easter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 22 million birds have now been affected by a bird flu outbreak that’s spread to 24 different states in the U.S., according to the CDC.

That includes Missouri, where there have been eight separate outbreaks according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The most recent was reported on Tuesday, April 5th, in a commercial turkey flock in Lawrence County. More than 400 thousand birds have either died or been killed because of the virus in the state. Christi Miller with the Missouri Department of Agriculture says the department continues to encourage farmers and backyard flock owners to take heightened preventative measures. Miller explains each time the virus is found in a flock, that flock is depopulated. The department then closely monitors neighboring flocks because of how quickly the virus can spread.

“We know that the virus is in that area, so there is a surveillance zone or control zone around that commercial property so that we can find other bird owners, whether they’re commercial or backyard, and can make them aware that it’s in the area,” explains Miller. “We then ask them to continue to be strict with their biosecurity to keep that virus out of their flock.”

The USDA and other agencies are involved in that depopulation process. More information about that process can be found in our previous story about the outbreak: https://www.ky3.com/2022/03/16/multiple-agencies-respond-after-bird-flu-is-found-four-missouri-counties/

Back in 2015, the first U.S. bird flu epidemic lead to more than 50 million chickens, turkeys, and other birds being killed. That led to higher prices for eggs and poultry, and lower supply. Miller says the state is working hard to keep the current outbreak from getting as bad.

“We’re certainly not there yet and we certainly hope we don’t get there without question,” says Miller. “We would like for this virus to continue to move on and get out of our state and be done. We need the weather to warm up, which will help.”

But consumers are already seeing higher prices for eggs. According to the USDA, the price for a dozen eggs has increased by roughly 50 percent compared to earlier this year. The bird flu outbreak is partly to blame, but inflation isn’t helping either.

“You also have just general inflation,” says David Mitchell, Professor of Economics at Missouri State University. “The fed essentially printing lots of money, the government passing out checks for people and a lot of just good old-fashioned increases in demand. So you have this perfect storm of increasing demand and things that are decreasing in supply, and all of that basically leads to higher prices.”

There have not been any cases of bird flu in domestic birds reported in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

