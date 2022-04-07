Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates the death of man reported missing; 1 arrested

Dan Albert Meyers/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Dan Albert Meyers/Greene County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person wanted in the death of a man reported missing.

Deputies responded to a call of a body on North Farm Road 167 north of Springfield Wednesday evening. Deputies say they found Dan Meyers, 51, dead. His family reported him missing. The family told deputies he had been missing for weeks.

Investigators say leads led them to the location. Investigators have not released any information about the person in custody except there is no threat to the community.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION RESULTS: See the April 5 election results
Police arrest two men in deadly shooting in West Plains, Mo.
Police identify victim, suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Plains, Mo. truck stop
Angelina E. Harvey, 28
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous woman on the run
Police say Kesley Lourdes Marquez, 24, disappeared from the 700 block of East Boyer Street.
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman reported missing in Springfield
Judge dismisses state charges against 3 Ride the Ducks employees in 2018 tragedy

Latest News

Advocates gather at Missouri Capitol to advocate for stricter distracted driving laws
Lawrence County Court House
Lawrence County clerk explains delayed election results
Lawrence County clerk explains delayed election results
Thursday will be colder than Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slowly Getting Colder