Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates the death of man reported missing; 1 arrested

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person wanted in the death of a man reported missing.

Deputies responded to a call of a body on North Farm Road 167 north of Springfield Wednesday evening. Deputies say they found Dan Meyers, 51, dead. His family reported him missing. The family told deputies he had been missing for weeks.

Investigators say leads led them to the location. Investigators have not released any information about the person in custody except there is no threat to the community.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.